At least ten incoming members of Harvard University's class of 2021 had their acceptances rescinded after they were accused of sending lewd memes in a private Facebook group chat.

According to the Harvard Crimson , the university's student newspaper, the revoked students (who have not yet been named) allegedly traded sexually explicit memes and messages in a group chat called "Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens." The chat started around December of last year, and grew out of a separate group that was started by roughly 100 members of the incoming class.

The Crimson obtained screenshots of group messages, which reportedly include memes mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust, and the deaths of children. The Crimson also reported some messages joked abusing children was sexually arousing and sometimes targeted minority groups. One message called a hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child “piñata time," according to the Crimson .

Harvard Administrators only just discovered this second chat in mid-April. But shortly after they did, they rescinded students' acceptances, the Crimson reports.

A spokesperson for Harvard College was not immediately available for comment when contacted by TIME.