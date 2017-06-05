'A Triumph!' These Celebrities Are Flipping For Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman broke box office records this weekend, earning $100.5 million in its debut to become the biggest blockbuster ever directed by a woman. Perhaps even more important than ticket sales, though, is the fact that fans adore Patty Jenkins’ film that stars Gal Gadot as the DC comic book hero brought to life. The well-reviewed movie brought raves from critics and fans, including many celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Lupita Nyongo, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the director, the star, Hollywood, and the world for having a bad ass new superhero.

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Great win for the biz. Fans loving the movie. So happy for my homegirl Gal! Awesome human 🤙🏾 https://t.co/xjhIlIOkmV - Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2017

I'm sooooooo excited to see @WonderWomanFilm this weekend. @PattyJenks is making HERSTORY! YES! CANNOT WAIT #wonderwoman - kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 3, 2017

Even Thor himself (well, Chris Hemsworth) couldn’t help but weigh in on the movie:

I think she'd kick Thor's a** - Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

Ava DuVernay, who famously walked away from directing the Marvel film, Black Panther, took note of Jenkins’ box office success, too:

Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a - Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017

But the one celebrity endorsement that was perhaps the most exciting for Wonder Woman fans came from the OG Wonder Woman herself. Lynda Carter, who played the Amazonian princess in the 1980s series and has since become friendly with Gadot, took to Twitter to congratulate the new generation: