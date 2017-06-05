Newsfeed
Melissa Locker
12:10 PM ET

Wonder Woman broke box office records this weekend, earning $100.5 million in its debut to become the biggest blockbuster ever directed by a woman. Perhaps even more important than ticket sales, though, is the fact that fans adore Patty Jenkins’ film that stars Gal Gadot as the DC comic book hero brought to life. The well-reviewed movie brought raves from critics and fans, including many celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Lupita Nyongo, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the director, the star, Hollywood, and the world for having a bad ass new superhero.

Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. @Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart.

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Even Thor himself (well, Chris Hemsworth) couldn’t help but weigh in on the movie:

Ava DuVernay, who famously walked away from directing the Marvel film, Black Panther, took note of Jenkins’ box office success, too:

But the one celebrity endorsement that was perhaps the most exciting for Wonder Woman fans came from the OG Wonder Woman herself. Lynda Carter, who played the Amazonian princess in the 1980s series and has since become friendly with Gadot, took to Twitter to congratulate the new generation:

