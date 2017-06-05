Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CancerHype Over a New Cancer Drug Has Its Company's Stock Spiking
Pharmacist filling prescription in pharmacy
viralA 'Breaking Bad' Virtual Reality Experience Is Headed Your Way to Keep the Cult Show Alive
Smithsonian's National Museum of American History "Breaking Bad" Collection
CrimeA Neighbor Fatally Shot a Man Trying to Drown His Newborn Twins, Police Say
Leland Foster in a 2011 booking photo.
Civil WarWhy Jefferson Davis Got His U.S. Citizenship Back
New Orleans Prepares To Remove More Civil War Monuments
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
Katy Perry performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.  Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester—Getty Images
celebrities

Katy Perry's Benefit Concert Dress Was a Tribute to the Manchester Victims

Raisa Bruner
10:58 AM ET

Ariana Grande brought together a number of stars to perform at her One Love Manchester concert to support the victims of the attack at her show this weekend in the U.K. city in May, which claimed 22 lives.

One of those performers was "Chained to the Rhythm" singer Katy Perry, who chose to make a thoughtful statement in her concert attire, wearing a white dress with subtle cutouts. But those cutouts were filled with printed photos of the victims of the attack, visible on her sides, neck, and back during her performance of her hits.

“It’s not always easy to choose love, right? Especially in moments like this it can be difficult," she said while on stage. "But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

Those who recognized what Perry was wearing were eager to share support for her thoughtful tribute.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME