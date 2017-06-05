Politics
Search
Sign In
Civil WarWhy Jefferson Davis Got His U.S. Citizenship Back
New Orleans Prepares To Remove More Civil War Monuments
celebritiesKaty Perry's Benefit Concert Dress Was a Tribute to the Manchester Victims
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
United KingdomAriana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Raised $13 Million for Victims of the Attack
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
cosby trialEverything You Need to Know About the Bill Cosby Trial
Bill Cosby Arrives For Jury Selection In Pittsburgh
Donald Trump

President Trump Calls London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'Pathetic' After Attack

Maya Rhodan
10:56 AM ET

President Donald Trump continued his Twitter tirade against London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday, accusing him of coming up with a "pathetic excuse" for urging Londoners not to be alarmed by an increased police presence in the wake of a terrorist attack this weekend that killed seven and wounded dozens more.

"Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!" the President said, referring to the "mainstream media."

In the hours after the weekend attack, Trump had wrongly said Khan said there was "no reason to be alarmed" by the attack. But Khan's urging for Londoners to stay calm clearly referred to the increased police presence that was coming, not the attack itself.

In a statement to the BBC on Sunday, Khan said: "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed. One of the things police and all of us need to do is make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be. I'm reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world."

Khan has not engaged in Trump's attacks, with a spokesperson saying he "has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets."

Trump's tweet on Monday appeared to respond to that statement from the Mayor's office and the subsequent reporting on it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME