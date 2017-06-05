Ideas
Five Best Ideas

The Future of Work is Remote

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The future of work is remote.

By Christopher Mims in the Wall Street Journal

2. ‘Instantly rechargeable’ batteries could change the future of electric vehicles.

By Cynthia Sequin at the Purdue News Service

3. What if you could turn off your allergies with gene therapy?

By the University of Queensland

4. The future of Twitter might be as a user-owned co-op.

By Angelo Young in Salon

5. Facebook is broken: The very thing that makes it special also makes it worse.

By Jon Evans in TechCrunch

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME