A 'Breaking Bad' Virtual Reality Experience Is Headed Your Way to Keep the Cult Show Alive

Cady Lang
11:17 AM ET

In case you just haven't gotten enough of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, take comfort in knowing that you'll be able to experience the world of Breaking Bad in virtual reality.

According to Variety, show creator Vince Gilligan is teaming up with Sony's PlayStation division to make a non-game virtual reality project based on the cult show. While both Gilligan and Sony are remaining mum on many of the details about it, Sony did confirm that the project won't be releasing this year.

Sony Interactive Entertainment global chief executive Andrew House also revealed that Gilligan is enthusiastic about making the virtual reality experience.

"We set up a day at our campus where we brought seven of the best show runners [Sony Pictures Television] work with, like David Shore of ‘The Blacklist’ and Ron Moore, who did ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ Vince and some other folks,” House said. “And they just played around with VR. Several of them were intrigued, but Vince was the one who said, ‘I really want to do something with this. I want to experiment with this.'”

House also added that he hopes the collaboration will help the public get excited about virtual reality.

"I think [this] could be another interesting way to see how VR can drive towards the mainstream."

