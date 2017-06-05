President Donald Trump will outline his plan to overhaul the air traffic control system on Monday, kicking off what the White House has deemed " infrastructure week ."

White House officials said the President will urge Congress to take swift action to privatize air traffic control and separate it from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Washington Post reports. Trump will reportedly lean on an existing House proposal to overhaul air traffic control.

As a part of infrastructure week, Trump will travel to the Ohio River to talk about the nation's waterways, host mayors and governors at the White House, and deliver remarks at the Department of Transportation.

Trump is scheduled to make it air traffic control announcement from the White House at 11:30 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.