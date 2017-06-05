Tech
Apple

These Are the Biggest New Features Coming to the iPhone

Lisa Eadicicco
2:43 PM ET

Apple on Monday offered a preview of iOS 11, its upcoming major software update for iPhones and iPads.

The new update will include noteworthy changes to Apple Pay, Messages, Siri, Photos, and other Apple software.

Among the bigger updates: Apple is adding a new feature to Apple Pay letting users send money to one another directly in text messaging threads. Siri be getting a new voice that makes her sound more natural. And a new Control Center will show all of the iPhone's shortcuts on a single page, rather than requiring users to swipe through different panels.

Frequent iPhone photographers will be happy to know iOS 11 comes with camera upgrades, too. Apple says the update will mean better low-light photos thanks to image stabilization, flash and HDR. New photo effects like long exposure, as well as new editing options for Live Photos, will offer new creative possibilities. And photos will take up less space on devices thanks to improved compression techniques.

A new Do Not Disturb While Driving feature will discourage users from checking messages and notifications while behind the wheel.

Those who use Apple's Home app will find a new category when iOS 11 launches: speakers. This addition will enable iOS to support multi-room audio, an important move as smart speakers continue to rise in popularity. Apple is also making it easier for users to share the DJ role at parties and events by adding a new "Shared up next" feature to Apple Music. Apple Music members will also be able to see what their friends are listening to, and Apple is letting developers access Apple Music to incorporate it into their apps.

Apple's iOS 11 also includes ARkit, a way for developers to tap into augmented reality for their software.

Follow TIME