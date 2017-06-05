World
london attack

This London Man Returned to the Attack Site to Pay His Bill and Tip the Staff

Tara John
9:46 AM ET

A man who witnessed the London terror attack on Saturday, which killed seven people and injured dozens, returned to the restaurant the following day to pay his bill and tip the staff.

Richard Angell told Buzzfeed News that he was in the Borough Market restaurant, Arabica Bar and Kitchen, when he witnessed people covered in blood running by and heard gunfire.

"These people shouldn't win," Angell, who is the director of the left-leaning think tank Progress, told Buzzfeed. "This is the best city in the world and Borough Market is one of my favourite bits of the best city in the world. I'm not going to let the barbaric acts of cowardly people minimise that."

"If they [terrorists] have a problem with me having a G&T with friends and flirting and being gay then I'm going to carry on doing it" he told Buzzfeed. "If that's so barbaric to these people then two fingers up to them."

[Buzzfeed News]

