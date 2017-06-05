Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Photographer SpotlightA LIFE Photographer Was Killed on Assignment 50 Years Ago. His Work Endures
President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the Presidential Box overlooking the crowd at inaugural gala, Jan. 20, 1961.
viralTeen's Mom Takes Prom to the Next Level With a Camel and Rolls Royce for $25,000
philly-prom
london attackThis London Man Returned to the Attack Site to Pay His Bill and Tip the Staff
A poster in solidarity is seen on a hoarding outside London Bridge railway station in London on June 5, 2017 at the cordon near the police scene of the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market.
Florida'Multiple Fatalities' Reported After Shooting Near Orlando, Authorities Say
viral

This Man Is Turning Donald Trump's Tweets Into 'Official' Presidential Statements

Ashley Hoffman
9:19 AM ET

As President Donald Trump's tweets continue to jolt the world, a new parody account imagines what they'd look like in the format of official White House statements.

The transformation is a straightforward one: simply grab a direct quote from Trump's account and print it out in the font and style of the White House's press office. The account @RealPressSecBot started posting just that on Sunday night and had already gained 39,000 followers by Monday morning. By giving Trump's tweets a more traditional look, this sendup will take the Twitter-scrolling American citizen to a reality where Trump-style social media statements are underneath the White House letterhead under the header "Statement by the President."

It's the brainchild of Russel Neiss, an educator and software engineer. Neiss' inspiration came when Pat Cunnane, a former deputy director of messaging at the White House under President Barack Obama, tweeted Sunday that, "all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format. It's telling."

"Functionally his tweets are presidential statements," Neiss told TIME. "Formatting them as such gives them the gravity they deserve."

"I like using twitter as a platform for advocacy and for helping to raise a level of discourse, not merely to mock," he added of the new account's mission.

Neil said he uses Twitter's data tool called REST API to collect the tweets, and a code called Python to reformat them to churn out the images. He created the account quickly. "Pat Cunnane's tweet inspired me and I had an hour to kill while my kids napped and I was avoiding doing dishes."

Related

philly-prom
viralTeen's Mom Takes Prom to the Next Level With a Camel and Rolls Royce for $25,000
viral
Teen's Mom Takes Prom to the Next Level With a Camel and Rolls Royce for $25,000

This isn't the first Twitter robot to take on the President. There's a bot that automatically prints his 145-character missives and burns each one. Satirizing Trump has inevitably taken the form of Twitter parody accounts, so the Internet is racing to come up with ways to remix Trump's tweets.

See the tweets below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME