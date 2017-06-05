World
U.K.

Theresa May: Britain Must Do 'Much More' to Fight Islamic Extremism

Associated Press,TIME Staff
7:34 AM ET

Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that she supports the "shoot to kill" policy used by London police in responding to terror attacks that left seven people dead.

May said police saved "countless lives" by killing the three London bridge attackers within eight minutes on Saturday night. She added that police counter-terrorism resources are well-funded despite cuts to police staffing levels. She has been criticized for staff cuts during her tenure as Home Secretary.

May also said Britain must do "more, much more" to fight Islamic extremism. She called it "an evil ideology" that perverts Islam and perverts the truth.

Britain will review its counter-terrorism strategy and consider extending prison terms. May said more must be done to combat "bigotry and hatred."

Also on Monday, May said police have identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.

One person has been released without charge. Police raids are continuing.

The official threat level will remain at "severe," meaning an attack in highly likely.

