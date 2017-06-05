World
Search
Sign In
TelevisionJohn Oliver Gets Heated Up Over Climate Change on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
climbingSolo Climber Becomes the First to Conquer Yosemite's El Capitan With No Safety Gear
EL Captain
russiaPutin Dismisses Claims He Has Damaging Information on Trump as 'Nonsense'
Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum
london attackThese Are the Victims of the London Bridge Attack
London Bridge And Borough Terror Attack Aftermath
APTOPIX Canada Tornado Mower
In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta. Cecilia Wessels—The Canadian Press/AP
Canada

Photo of a Canadian Man Mowing the Lawn In Front of a Tornado Is Taking the Internet By Storm

Associated Press
3:20 AM ET

(THREE HILLS, Alberta) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She said cutting the grass was on her husband's to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn't come inside.

"I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no," Cecilia Wessels said Sunday.

Theunis Wessels said the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo and it was moving away from them. He said he was keeping an eye on it.

No one was injured.

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME