These Are the Victims of the London Bridge Attack

Armed police patrol the perimeter of the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, June 4, 2017 in London. Paul Davey—Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Christine Archibald was walking around London with her fiancé Saturday night. It was her first time in the British capital. But what was a usual weekend evening became a night of terror when a white Renault van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, before three attackers fled and started stabbing people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

At least seven people — including Archibald — have died, and 48 others were injured, in what police declared was a terrorist incident . The attack took place less than two weeks after a suicide bombing claimed 22 lives at a Manchester concert, and just one day before a benefit concert for victims of that attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in the wake of the London Bridge attack that the U.K. is experiencing a "new trend" of terror threats. Police said they killed all three attackers, and least 12 related arrests have been made over the weekend.

The victims include at least one French national who has not yet been identified, and there are more foreign nationals among the injured. Here are what we know about the victims.

Christine Archibald

The death of 30-year-old Christine Archibald, from British Columbia, was confirmed by her family in a statement Sunday, reports CBC News. Archibald and her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, were walking on London Bridge when the van drove into the sidewalk.

Ferguson had tried to resuscitate her before paramedics arrived to take over. But they weren't able to save her, according to the family.

"He is broken into a million pieces," Ferguson's brother told CBC News. "He held her and watched her die in his arms."

Archibald had worked in a homeless shelter in Calgary before moving to Europe, and intended to return to Canada with Ferguson after their marriage, according to CBC.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," the family said. "She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

The family called on others to "honor her by making your community a better place."

"I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed," read a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery."

