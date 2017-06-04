World
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" - Arrivals
BRITAIN-ATTACKS
FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-FANS
Open door to prison cell
Police Respond To Terror Attacks At London Bridge And Borough Market
Counter-terrorism special forces assemble near the scene of a terrorist attack, by London Bridge, on June 4, 2017.Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
Police Respond To Terror Attacks At London Bridge And Borough Market
London Again Struck By Terror Attacks
London Again Struck By Terror Attacks
Incident on London Bridge, UK - 03 Jun 2017
London Again Struck By Terror Attacks
Terrorist Attack in London, UK - 03 Jun 2017
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ATTACKS-POLITICS
Aftermath Of The London Bridge Terror Attacks
Aftermath Of The London Bridge Terror Attacks
APTOPIX Britain London Bridge Attack
BRITAIN-ATTACKS-POLITICS
Abandoned buses are lined up on London Bridge after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London
Counter-terrorism special forces assemble near the scene of a terrorist attack, by London Bridge, on June 4, 2017.
Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
1 of 12
United Kingdom

Scenes From the London Terror Attack

TIME
1:23 PM ET

Seven people died and dozens were injured in a two-part attack in London Saturday night over the span of just eight minutes. Three men drove a van directly into pedestrians on the London Bridge, and then attacked people with knives at Borough Market — a lively area filled with restaurant and pubs.

Three attackers were killed by police Saturday night, authorities said. British counterterrorism police have since arrested 12 people in connection with the attack.

Police have not released names of the victims of the attack, but foreign officials from Canada, France, Australia and Germany have said members of their countries were among those killed or injured.

Follow TIME