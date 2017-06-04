Scenes From the London Terror Attack

Counter-terrorism special forces assemble near the scene of a terrorist attack, by London Bridge, on June 4, 2017. Dan Kitwood—Getty Images

Seven people died and dozens were injured in a two-part attack in London Saturday night over the span of just eight minutes. Three men drove a van directly into pedestrians on the London Bridge, and then attacked people with knives at Borough Market — a lively area filled with restaurant and pubs.

Three attackers were killed by police Saturday night, authorities said. British counterterrorism police have since arrested 12 people in connection with the attack.

Police have not released names of the victims of the attack, but foreign officials from Canada, France, Australia and Germany have said members of their countries were among those killed or injured.