President Trump Tweets 'We Need the Travel Ban' as London Attack Unfolds

U.S. President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of attacks.

Police in London determined that a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge were a "terrorist incident," authorities said.

Trump began tweeting about the attacks an hour or so after initial news reports, as information about what had happened was still surfacing. One tweet read: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Federal courts have blocked Trump's travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. His administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate it.

Trump also tweeted a pledge of help and support for London.