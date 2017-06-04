Londoners are uniting across the city following multiple attacks on and around the London Bridge Saturday night that left at least one person dead. Shocked citizens are pooling resources to offer shelter, food and support to witnesses and others affected by the incidents, which British Prime Minister Theresa May said are being investigated as "potential acts of terrorism."

A van veered off the road of the city's iconic bridge at around 10 p.m., colliding with a crowd of pedestrians. A witness said three men then exited the vehicle and began attacking bystanders with knives, London's Sunday Times reports . Shortly afterwards, reports began to surface of two other violent incidents; stabbings were reported in the nearby Borough Market, a trendy area packed with bars and restaurants, and a stabbing was also reported in the neighborhood of Vauxhall, which police believe was unrelated, according to the Associated Press.

One suspect had been apprehended as of around 10:30 p.m., according to the Times , while police continue to work through the night. The incident follows less than two weeks after a devastating attack in Manchester, where a suicide bomber detonated a device in an arena during an Ariana Grande concert. The attack killed 22 people, many of them young girls.

Concerned Londoners took to social media late Saturday to express support for those affected by the latest tragedy, many offering to shelter and feed people who needed help. Places of religious worship opened their doors to those in need; Mosques, churches, temples and Sikh Gurdwara throughout the city have announced that they are ready to help.

Many individuals offered to open up their homes and serve cups of tea. Others volunteered services such as transport to safety.

This is a developing story.