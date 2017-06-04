World
Search
Sign In
U.K.What to Know About the London Attacks
Police Attend Incident At London Bridge
White HousePresident Trump Tweets 'We Need the Travel Ban' as London Attack Unfolds
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London on June 4, 2017.
russiaGay People in Chechnya Desperately Need the World's Help
Britain Russia Gays
United KingdomHit-and-Run and Stabbings in London Are 'Terrorist Incident,' Police Say
Police officers and emergency services attend to a person injured on London Bridge on June 3, 2017.
Police Attend Incident At London Bridge
Counter-terrorism special forces are seen at London Bridge on June 3, 2017 in London, England.  Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
Untied Kingdom

Londoners Open Their Doors to Victims After a Series of Violent Attacks

Feliz Solomon
Jun 03, 2017

Londoners are uniting across the city following multiple attacks on and around the London Bridge Saturday night that left at least one person dead. Shocked citizens are pooling resources to offer shelter, food and support to witnesses and others affected by the incidents, which British Prime Minister Theresa May said are being investigated as "potential acts of terrorism."

A van veered off the road of the city's iconic bridge at around 10 p.m., colliding with a crowd of pedestrians. A witness said three men then exited the vehicle and began attacking bystanders with knives, London's Sunday Times reports. Shortly afterwards, reports began to surface of two other violent incidents; stabbings were reported in the nearby Borough Market, a trendy area packed with bars and restaurants, and a stabbing was also reported in the neighborhood of Vauxhall, which police believe was unrelated, according to the Associated Press.

One suspect had been apprehended as of around 10:30 p.m., according to the Times, while police continue to work through the night. The incident follows less than two weeks after a devastating attack in Manchester, where a suicide bomber detonated a device in an arena during an Ariana Grande concert. The attack killed 22 people, many of them young girls.

Concerned Londoners took to social media late Saturday to express support for those affected by the latest tragedy, many offering to shelter and feed people who needed help. Places of religious worship opened their doors to those in need; Mosques, churches, temples and Sikh Gurdwara throughout the city have announced that they are ready to help.

Many individuals offered to open up their homes and serve cups of tea. Others volunteered services such as transport to safety.

This is a developing story.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME