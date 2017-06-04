What to Know About the London Attacks

London is on high alert following two terrorist incidents Saturday night, which killed at least one person. The attack come less than two weeks after 22 people were killed and scores were injured by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester.

What happened?

More than one person was killed and several injured in two attacks in London Saturday night, both of which British police declared terrorist incidents .

A van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge. Separately, there were reports of stabbings in Borough Market — a lively district of bars and restaurants just south of the bridge.

Who is is responsible?

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

How have the authorities responded?

Police describe the attacks as "ongoing," and armed officers are on the scene. The London Ambulance Service has dispatched multiple response teams to the sites.

People have been evacuated from the area, and both London Bridge and Borough subway stations are closed .

British Prime Minister Theresa May will convene a meeting of the government's top-level security committee, Cobra, on Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press.

What should the public do?

Police have warned the public to keep away from the area and to avoid circulating purported pictures and videos of the attacks.

Facebook has activated its safety check , so that anyone who was in the area can inform friends and relatives that they are safe.

This is a developing story.