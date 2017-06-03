World
People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge on June 3, 2017.
People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge on June 3, 2017. Dominic Lipinski—PA/AP
United Kingdom

Reports of Van Striking Pedestrians in 'Major Incident' on London Bridge

Associated Press,TIME Staff
Updated: 6:44 PM ET | Originally published: 6:24 PM ET

LONDON (AP) — British police said they were dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge late Saturday evening local time.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. The Metropolitan Police also said they were dealing with an incident at Borough Market, on the south side of the bridge, and armed police were on the scene.

One witness told the BBC a white van veered off the road on the bridge and struck as many as six people. Other witnesses reported gunfire and knife attacks, but these reports have not been confirmed by authorities.

W itness Will Heaven said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance. "We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," he told Sky News.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, which spans the River Thames on the east side of the city center.

