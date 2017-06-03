People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge on June 3, 2017.

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge on June 3, 2017. Dominic Lipinski—PA/AP

LONDON (AP) — A major incident was ongoing in central London on Saturday night, with reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbings in a nearby area.

The Metropolitan Police said they had responded to "reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians" on London Bridge, then to reports of stabbings in Borough Market, on the south side of the bridge.

About an hour after the initial reports, the police said they were responding to an incident in the Vauxhall area of London — just south of London Bridge.

One witness told the BBC a white van veered off the road on the bridge and struck as many as six people. Other witnesses reported gunfire and knife attacks, but these reports have not been confirmed by authorities.

W itness Will Heaven said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance. "We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," he told Sky News.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, which spans the River Thames on the east side of the city center.