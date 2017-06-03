World
People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge on June 3, 2017.
People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge on June 3, 2017. Dominic Lipinski—PA/AP
United Kingdom

Reports of Van Striking Pedestrians in 'Major Incident' on London Bridge

Associated Press,TIME Staff
Updated: Jun 03, 2017 7:16 PM ET

(LONDON) —A vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge, turning a summery Saturday night into a scene of panic and chaos.

The Metropolitan Police said they had responded to "reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians" on London Bridge, then to reports of stabbings in Borough Market, a popular area with bars and restaurants on the south side of the bridge. Police at the scene told the BBC there was at least one fatality.

"Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism," British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement. "This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."

Footage shared on social media showed police in a central London pub urging people to lie on the floor.

About an hour after the initial reports, the police said they were responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area of London — though authorities later said it was not connected to the other incidents.

A taxi driver told local radio station LBC that he saw men armed with knives after a van drove on to the pavement. “A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down," he said, the Times reports. “Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest."

Other witnesses reported gunfire, but these reports have not been confirmed by authorities.

Wi tness Will Heaven said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance. "We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," he told Sky News.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, which spans the River Thames on the east side of the city center.

