Donald Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Colombian President Santos
politics

Mike Pence Shows Up to Iowa Rally on Motorcycle

Associated Press
4:55 PM ET

(BOONE, Iowa) — Vice President Mike Pence is reassuring the Iowa Christian conservatives that have been cool to the new administration that President Donald Trump will deliver on his campaign promises to boost the economy.

Pence on Saturday rolled up to the rally on a motorcycle for Sen. Joni Ernst's summer "Roast and Ride" fundraiser declaring, "It is great to be back on a Harley."

He referenced the confirmation of Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to the Supreme Court and generated applause reviewing Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. He said it's "great to have a president who is more concerned with Des Moines than Denmark." He said Trump will deliver the tax cuts he promised and repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law.

The vice president thanked Ernst for the "motorcycle lesson."

Follow TIME