Donald Trump Supporters Hold 'Pittsburgh Not Paris' Rally

A rally was held in front of the White House Saturday in support of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

About 200 people attended the event, according to ABC , and demonstrators chanted "Pittsburgh not Paris" and "jobs, jobs, jobs" to voice their support for the President's decision.

Protesters against Trump's policies were also nearby. The Hill reported that there was a brief clash between a woman criticizing Trump and several attendees who were chanting "Trump," but the situation was quickly diffused by others nearby.

The rally was organized by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia, according to The Hill.

The name is a reference to Trump’s statement during his Thursday Paris Agreement announcement: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."