Sports
Search
Sign In
climate changeKofi Annan, Christiana Figueres: The U.S. Will Lose Power
President Trump To Order Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
climateWe Are Overreacting to U.S. Withdrawal From the Paris Agreement
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
MaineDisgruntled Man Lets Bedbugs Loose in Office Building
Head of Bat bug, Cimex sp., Cimicidae SEM
givingSome Graduation Gifts Are Better Than Others
Graduate receiving a diploma, close-up of hands
Obit Jack O'Neill
Jack O'Neill, in Santa Cruz, CA, on Sept. 7, 2006. Dan Coyro—AP
Surfers

Surfing World Icon Jack O'Neill Who Pioneered Wetsuit Dies

Associated Press
10:44 AM ET

(Santa Cruz, Calif.) — Jack O'Neill, a Northern California surfing world icon who pioneered the wetsuit, has died.

O'Neill's died of natural causes Friday at his Santa Cruz, California home, his family said in a statement. He was 94.

The eye-patch wearing ocean lover died peacefully, surrounded by family in his oceanfront home of more than 50 years, waves lapping at his deck. He began wearing a black eye patch after his surfboard hit his left eye while riding a wave.

O'Neill moved with his wife to San Francisco's Ocean Beach neighborhood in the early 1950s. Looking to surf longer in the frigid Northern California ocean, he began experimenting with various materials until he invented the first neoprene wetsuit.

O'Neill said at the time his friends didn't have much faith in his invention.

"All my friends said, 'O'Neill, you will sell to five friends on the beach and then you will be out of business,'" he would remark, according to his family.

He opened a surf shop in San Francisco but in 1959 moved his growing family 75 miles south to Santa Cruz, where he opened his second shop to cater to the city's growing surf scene.

By the 1980s, O'Neill had become the world's largest recreation wetsuit designer and manufacturer and the O'Neill surf brand had reached Australia, Europe, Japan and other corners of the globe.

He considered O'Neill Sea Odyssey, a marine and environmental education program for children, his proudest achievement. Founded in 1996, it has taken nearly 100,000 school-aged children in his personal Team O'Neill catamaran to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary to learn about the ocean.

"The ocean is alive and we've got to take care of it," O'Neill said about the program. "There is no doubt in my mind that the O'Neil Sea Odyssey is the best thing I've ever done."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME