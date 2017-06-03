A tornado was caught on video as it touched down near Three Hills, Alberta, northeast of Calgary on Friday.

No one was hurt, and the bulk of the damage was limited to a single property, the CBC reported. The owners were reportedly not home.

"At first I thought there was a fire because it looked like a whole bunch of smoke.… It started in the fields, and the dirt was just getting taken up, and we watched it get bigger and bigger and go across the highway," Calgary resident Trina Luoma told the CBC.

"I know they can be dangerous, but it was beautiful at the same time," Luoma said.

The tornado was seen around 5 p.m. Friday, and the alert was canceled before 5:30.