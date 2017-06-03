World
Search
Sign In
bill maherBill Maher Faces Backlash After Using Racial Slur on HBO Show
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 12
Canada'It Was Beautiful.' Video Shows Tornado Touching Down in Canada
musiciansFuneral Held for Southern Rocker Gregg Allman
Skyville Live &amp; USA TODAY Presents A Salute to Gregg Allman
climate changeKofi Annan, Christiana Figueres: The U.S. Will Lose Power
President Trump To Order Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
BRITAIN-ATTACK
Police officers stand guard on May 29, 2017, as they continue their investigations in the wake of the May 22 Manchester Arena bomb attack.  Jon Super—AFP/Getty Images
manchester bombing

17th Suspect Arrested in Connection With Manchester Bombing

Aric Jenkins
11:21 AM ET

Manchester police on Friday arrested the 17th person in connection with the suicide bombing earlier this month that rocked an Ariana Grande concert and left 22 dead, police said Saturday morning.

The suspect is a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act, police wrote in a tweet.

The man was arrested in the inner-city Manchester neighborhood of Rusholme.

Six of the 17 people arrested for possible connections to the attack have been released, police said. Eleven remain in custody. Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old man, was identified as the suicide bomber.

Grande is back in Manchester more than a week after the bombing, visiting injured fans ahead of a benefit concert she is holding in the city on Sunday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME