Police officers stand guard on May 29, 2017, as they continue their investigations in the wake of the May 22 Manchester Arena bomb attack. Jon Super—AFP/Getty Images

Manchester police on Friday arrested the 17th person in connection with the suicide bombing earlier this month that rocked an Ariana Grande concert and left 22 dead, police said Saturday morning.

The suspect is a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act, police wrote in a tweet.

The man was arrested in the inner-city Manchester neighborhood of Rusholme.

Six of the 17 people arrested for possible connections to the attack have been released, police said. Eleven remain in custody. Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old man, was identified as the suicide bomber.

Grande is back in Manchester more than a week after the bombing, visiting injured fans ahead of a benefit concert she is holding in the city on Sunday.