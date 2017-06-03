Politics
Search
Sign In
Kabul bombsExplosions in Kabul Kill at Least 6 Attending Funeral
Afghanistan
remembranceDrugs Did Not Contribute to Chris Cornell's Death, Autopsy Finds
Soundgarden Perform At Brixton Academy
North KoreaJames Mattis Calls North Korea a 'Clear and Present Danger'
Defense Secretary Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dunford Testify On Defense Department Budget
MusicNotorious B.I.G. Will Posthumously Receive ASCAP Founders Award
Music File Photos 1990's
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum
Russian President Vladmir Putin speaks during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF' 2017 in Saint Petersburg, Russia on June 2, 2017. Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
russia

Vladimir Putin to Megyn Kelly: U.S. Hackers Could Have Framed Russia

Aric Jenkins
9:24 AM ET

Vladimir Putin has clarified an earlier claim that "patriotic" hackers could have meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, suggesting that American hackers could have sabotaged the results and used Russia as a scapegoat.

"Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia...even in America, Latin America," the Russian president told NBC News' Megyn Kelly in an interview that's set to air Sunday night. "They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia. Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle?"

"By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia," Putin added. "Could you imagine something like that? I can."

A day earlier at an economic forum moderated by Kelly in St. Petersburg, Putin said it was possible that Russian hackers were merely in "high spirits" and decided to meddle in the U.S. election on behalf of their country.

"They might have read a certain article and if they are in the patriotic mood, then they start making their contributions the way they see it positive towards the Russian image," Putin said, according to an Associated Press translation.

The House and Senate intelligence committees are still investigating Russia's alleged interference in the election as President Donald Trump's administration faces continued scrutiny regarding possible connections to the Kremlin.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME