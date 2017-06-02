Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Routine Gets Its Own Book

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's workout routine is getting its own book.
The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...and You Can Too! hits shelves on Oct. 3, the first week the Supreme Court comes back to session after a summer break. The 84-year-old Ginsburg has piqued interest in her general health and fitness since President Trump was elected — since left-leaning voters want the liberal justice to outlive the presidency so that Trump will not nominate a conservative in her place.
The book will be written by Ginsburg's trainer Bryant Johnson, who also oversees Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan in their workouts, the Associated Press reports. Illustrator Patrick Welsh will provide drawings of Ginsburg working out in her judicial robes, purple leggings and sneakers.
Ginsburg has previously her personal trainer is a "very important" part of her life. She has been training with Johnson since 1999, after a treatment for colorectal cancer. Typically, she works out twice a week for an hour at a time, doing push-ups and planks, according to the AP.