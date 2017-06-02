Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Routine Gets Its Own Book

This illustration provided by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company shows the cover of a workout book co-authored by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s long-time trainer Bryant Johnson entitled: “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...and You Can Too!”

This illustration provided by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company shows the cover of a workout book co-authored by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s long-time trainer Bryant Johnson entitled: “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...and You Can Too!” AP

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's workout routine is getting its own book.

The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...and You Can Too! hits shelves on Oct. 3, the first week the Supreme Court comes back to session after a summer break. The 84-year-old Ginsburg has piqued interest in her general health and fitness since President Trump was elected — since left-leaning voters want the liberal justice to outlive the presidency so that Trump will not nominate a conservative in her place.

The book will be written by Ginsburg's trainer Bryant Johnson, who also oversees Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan in their workouts, the Associated Press reports . Illustrator Patrick Welsh will provide drawings of Ginsburg working out in her judicial robes, purple leggings and sneakers.

Ginsburg has previously her personal trainer is a "very important" part of her life. She has been training with Johnson since 1999, after a treatment for colorectal cancer. Typically, she works out twice a week for an hour at a time, doing push-ups and planks, according to the AP.