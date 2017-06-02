Watch Live: Ariana Grande Plays One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande will hold a charity concert to benefit the victims of the terror attack at her Manchester show .

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at the city's Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, and it includes a star-studded lineup. Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams , Usher and Coldplay are among the performers on the list.

Proceeds from the concert will go to an emergency fund established by the city of Manchester and the Red Cross in the wake of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than 100 following Grande's show at Manchester Arena in May.

Watch the show, which starts Sunday at 2 p.m. E.T., live above.