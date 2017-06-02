World
United Nations

U.N. Security Council Sanctions 15 North Koreans With Ties to Nuclear Programs

Associated Press
5:20 PM ET

(UNITED NATIONS) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution adding 15 North Korean individuals and four entities linked to the country's nuclear and missile programs to a U.N. sanctions blacklist.

The U.S.-drafted resolution doesn't impose any new sanctions over North Korea's latest missile tests as the U.S. and its Western allies had sought because China, the country closest to North Korea, was opposed.

But U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said after Friday's vote that "the Security Council is sending a clear message to North Korea today: Stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences."

The proposed resolution would impose a global travel ban and asset freeze on a range of North Koreans, including the man believed to head overseas espionage operations and foreign intelligence collection.

