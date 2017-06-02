Politics
Search
Sign In
Diet/NutritionHow Drinking Tea May Change Your Genes
black-tea
Muhammad AliExclusive: The Real Reason Muhammad Ali Converted to Islam
Elijah Muhammad Speaks At Saviour's Day, 1966
ResearchHere's Why a Man Died After Swimming With a New Tattoo
Mom Tattoo on Arm
Sex/RelationshipsThe Surprising Way Your Age Affects Your Sex Life
Love
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on May 24, 2017 on Capitol Hill. Alex Wong/Getty Images
Politics

Betsy DeVos on Global Warming: 'Certainly the Climate Changes'

Catherine Trautwein
4:10 PM ET

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has lauded President Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate accord but declined to reveal her thoughts Friday on humanity's hand in global warming, saying only that the environment does change.

"Certainly, the climate changes. Yes," she told journalists, according to the Washington Post.

In a statement Thursday, DeVos called the United States' exit from the historic agreement on climate change another example of the President's "commitment to rolling back the unrealistic and overreaching regulatory actions by the previous administration."

"President Trump is making good on his promise to put America and American workers first," the statement said.

DeVos visited Washington, D.C., public charter school Eagle Academy PCS Friday where she observed the school's facilities and science fair and read to students from Dr. Seuss, according to the Post.

[Washington Post]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME