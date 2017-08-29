TexasHurricane Harvey Just Set the Record for Most Rain in the Continental U.S.
Books

6 Fantasy Series That Could Become the Next Game of Thrones

Sarah Begley
5:25 PM ET

Readers of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire may well see the conclusion of its TV adaptation, Game of Thrones, before he publishes the next volume in the book series. But for those eager to get the jump on the next big fantasy adaptations for TV, there are plenty of series to choose from that should hit the small screen in the coming years. Here are half a dozen fantasy series to start now, before they become television sensations.

Orbit 

The Witcher Saga

Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski will see his eight novels and story collections adapted for Netflix, the streaming service announced in May. The stories, about hunters who use supernatural skills to track and defeat monsters, have already been adapted as highly successful video games.

Bloomsbury 

Throne of Glass

Hulu is developing an adaptation of Sarah J. Maas's six-novel YA series about an assassin seeking her freedom and battling a series of enemies in a treacherous kingdom. Like Game of Thrones, the TV adaptation will go by the name of one of the books from the series: Queen of Shadows.

Tor 

The Black Company

Glen Cook's series is about an elite team of mercenaries caught up in a power battle in a fantastic landscape. The ruler of the Northern Empire, The Lady, is set to be played by Eliza Dushku (whose production company is also involved).

Penguin 

All Souls Trilogy

A young woman who's both a scholar and a descendant of witches goes in search of a magical manuscript in Oxford's Bodleian Library in this series by Deborah Harkness, who sold the TV rights last year. It's possible the TV series would go by the name of the first book in the trilogy, A Discovery of Witches.

DAW Books 

The Kingkiller Chronicle

The Patrick Rothfuss trilogy (two books are out so far) about a notorious wizard and musician will get movie and TV adaptations from Lionsgate, with Lin-Manuel Miranda attached as a producer and music master.

Bonus: The Dark Star Trilogy

Man Booker winner Marlon James has announced he's working on a series he describes as an "African Game of Thrones." The first novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, is expected in fall 2018, and in James's words, it will be about a slave trader who "hires a bunch of mercenaries to track down a kid who may have been kidnapped. But finding him takes nine years, and at the end of it, the kid is dead. And the whole novel is trying to figure out, 'How did this happen?'"

