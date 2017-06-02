This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014.

This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014. Gene J. Puskar—AP

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — Three ex-Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and former vice president Gary Schultz will have to spend two months in jail. Former athletic director Tim Curley will spend three months in jail. The rest of their sentences will be served in house arrest.

A graduate coaching assistant told administrators that he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower in 2001. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn't report him to child welfare authorities or police.

Sandusky wasn't arrested until a tip in 2011 led investigators to interview the shower witness. Sandusky is now serving a 30- to-60-year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing.

Spanier also plans to appeal.