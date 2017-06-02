Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Crime'Completely Heartless': Man Stole Portland Stabbing Victim's Wedding Ring Off His Finger, Police Say
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Campaign Announces a 'Pittsburgh, Not Paris' Rally in D.C.
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
Aviation11 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Airplanes
Jet Airplane
IrelandIreland's Governing Party Elects First Openly Gay Leader as Next Possible Prime Minister
Ireland Politics
Wedding dress in box
Tom Merton—Getty Images
viral

Woman Sets Her Wedding Dress On Fire to Burn the Memory of a Relationship Gone Wrong

Cady Lang
2:52 PM ET

A woman from San Antonio, Texas found a cathartic way to deal with the aftermath of wedding plans gone wrong: by burning the white wedding dress that she would have worn to get married.

According to her Facebook, Khristella Joseph initially tried to sell her wedding dress and other items for the wedding. When the wedding dress didn't sell, she instead filmed herself setting the dress on fire as a way of closing a painful chapter of her life. Before lighting the dress, she doused the dress in lighter fluid and said a few last words.

"I'm getting ready to burn this bad a—s memory," she said. "There goes the end of the bad memory of a wedding dress somebody pays for and says that your relationship is just a "joke and they never loved or cared about you in the first place."

After setting the dress on fire, Joseph had some poignant final words for the union that would never be.

'Well, there you have it," she said. "It's gone up in flames. Ashes to ashes dust to dust."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME