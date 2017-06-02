GOP Senator Richard Burr: I Don't See a Health Care Plan This Year

Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina said he doesn't think an Obamacare replacement will be passed in 2017.

Burr described the health care plan passed by the House of Representatives as "dead on arrival" to a local North Carolina news station.

Burr told WXII 12 News it's "not a good plan" and added “I don’t see a comprehensive health care plan this year.”

"It's unlikely that we will get a health care deal, which means that most of my time has been spent trying to figure out solutions to Iowa losing all of its insurers," Burr said.

The senator added the matter is "too important to get wrong."