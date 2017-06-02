Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionAll of These Newscasters Just Cannot Believe It's June
SportsThe Internet Is Losing It Over the Latest Athlete Meme: Steph Curry's Celebratory High Kicks
2017 NBA Finals - Game One
EducationParents Demand More From Penn State After Son's Hazing Death: 'The World is Watching'
Piazza family
Five Best IdeasYour Face or Fingerprint Could Replace Your Airplane Ticket
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES
nsync-joey-fatone
George DeSota—Getty Images
boy bands

*NSYNC's Joey Fatone Just Trolled the Backstreet Boys in the Rivalry That Never Dies

Raisa Bruner
11:20 AM ET

What's dead may never die, especially in the worlds of boy band rivalries. At least, that seems to be the latest from former NSYNC crooner Joey Fatone, who called out Backstreet Boy AJ McLean over Twitter in a friendly (or was it?) reminder of the changing tides of popularity between the two major 90s groups.

While in a checkout line, Fatone snapped an image of a set of dueling tip jars — one crowned with an NSYNC photo of Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, and the rest, the other with that of the Backstreet Boys. In the "Boy Band Tip-Off," it's clear to see that the NSYNC jar is currently winning against that of McLean and his gang at this establishment. So of course Fatone had to stoke the fires of rivalry with a little social media shout-out about this exciting fact.

Even so, some of Fatone's fans weren't sure that they agreed with the tip jar's results.

Then again, others wanted to add a whole other element to the mix. Some feuds are forever.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME