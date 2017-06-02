World
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionAll of These Newscasters Just Cannot Believe It's June
SportsThe Internet Is Losing It Over the Latest Athlete Meme: Steph Curry's Celebratory High Kicks
2017 NBA Finals - Game One
EducationParents Demand More From Penn State After Son's Hazing Death: 'The World is Watching'
Piazza family
Five Best IdeasYour Face or Fingerprint Could Replace Your Airplane Ticket
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES
Much Music Video Awards
Steve Russell—Getty/Toronto Star
World

How to Watch Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:47 AM ET

Ariana Grande is holding a benefit concert for the victims of the terrorist attack at her Manchester show, and Disney is airing it on their channels.

Proceeds from the concert, called "One Love Manchester," will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the Red Cross, according to the Associated Press.

The concert will be performed on Sunday and can be watched on Freeform at 2 p.m. E.T.

ABC is also airing a one-hour special with highlights from the show after the NBA Finals.

The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and others will also join Grande for the concert, the AP reports.

Net proceeds from the show will be donated to the British Red Cross Society's Manchester Emergency Fund, which supports the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME