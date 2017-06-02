Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionAll of These Newscasters Just Cannot Believe It's June
EducationParents Demand More From Penn State After Son's Hazing Death: 'The World is Watching'
Piazza family
Five Best IdeasYour Face or Fingerprint Could Replace Your Airplane Ticket
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES
WorldVladimir Putin Likens Accusations of Election Meddling to Anti-Semitism
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum
2017 NBA Finals - Game One
Ronald Martinez—Getty Images
Sports

The Internet Is Losing It Over the Latest Athlete Meme: Steph Curry's Celebratory High Kicks

Cady Lang
12:05 PM ET

While there were plenty of memorable moments during the first game of the NBA Finals (Rihanna bowing to LeBron James and dabbing on a Warriors fan comes to mind,) it looks like the first meme of the series has arrived thanks to Dubs star Steph Curry.

After shooting a majestic three-pointer, Curry celebrated with a victory dance as is his wont; however, this time around, his dance consisted of a couple of high kicks not unlike the Christmas special from the Rockettes.

Needless to say, the Internet immediately lost it over Curry's very GIF-able high kicks, taking to the web with plenty of hot takes and jokes.

Some people took the moment to rib Curry for his former Dad shoes.

While others saw it as a chance to tease Curry's teammate's defensive tactics.

And others revived the tired 3-1 lead joke.

Some felt that the Cavs' J.R. Smith was less enamored with the high kicks than most of Oracle Arena mid-game.

Even football players - San Francisco 49ers punter Brandley Pinion and the Oakland Raiders' punter Marquette King - got in on the fun.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME