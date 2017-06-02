The Internet Is Losing It Over the Latest Athlete Meme: Steph Curry's Celebratory High Kicks

While there were plenty of memorable moments during the first game of the NBA Finals ( Rihanna bowing to LeBron James and dabbing on a Warriors fan comes to mind, ) it looks like the first meme of the series has arrived thanks to Dubs star Steph Curry .

After shooting a majestic three-pointer, Curry celebrated with a victory dance as is his wont; however, this time around, his dance consisted of a couple of high kicks not unlike the Christmas special from the Rockettes.

Needless to say, the Internet immediately lost it over Curry's very GIF-able high kicks, taking to the web with plenty of hot takes and jokes.

Some people took the moment to rib Curry for his former Dad shoes.

When you gotta make sure you're not wearing these. pic.twitter.com/VxF8OhMs9W - Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 2, 2017

While others saw it as a chance to tease Curry's teammate's defensive tactics.

When you channel your inner Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/f5f69g9GAC - Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 2, 2017

And others revived the tired 3-1 lead joke.

tfw you been waiting a whole year to redeem yourself from blowing a 3-1 lead in the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/dCZ2Fd3OUE - Ced Funches (@cedfunches) June 2, 2017

Some felt that the Cavs' J.R. Smith was less enamored with the high kicks than most of Oracle Arena mid-game.

Even football players - San Francisco 49ers punter Brandley Pinion and the Oakland Raiders' punter Marquette King - got in on the fun.

@StephenCurry30 dang you coming for my job bro!? https://t.co/oitDqJULsD - Bradley Pinion (@pinion92) June 2, 2017