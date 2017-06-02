While there were plenty of memorable moments during the first game of the NBA Finals (Rihanna bowing to LeBron James and dabbing on a Warriors fan comes to mind,) it looks like the first meme of the series has arrived thanks to Dubs star Steph Curry.
After shooting a majestic three-pointer, Curry celebrated with a victory dance as is his wont; however, this time around, his dance consisted of a couple of high kicks not unlike the Christmas special from the Rockettes.
Needless to say, the Internet immediately lost it over Curry's very GIF-able high kicks, taking to the web with plenty of hot takes and jokes.
Some people took the moment to rib Curry for his former Dad shoes.
While others saw it as a chance to tease Curry's teammate's defensive tactics.
And others revived the tired 3-1 lead joke.
Some felt that the Cavs' J.R. Smith was less enamored with the high kicks than most of Oracle Arena mid-game.
Even football players - San Francisco 49ers punter Brandley Pinion and the Oakland Raiders' punter Marquette King - got in on the fun.