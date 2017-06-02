The winning word from Thursday's night's Scripps National Spelling Bee is all over social media.
After champion Ananya Vinay breezed through words like "zeaxanthin," "brabancon," "sceloporus" and other softball spelling challenges, she ended with "marocain."
What is it? The internet does not know.
It's a kind of fabric, which puzzled many who took to Twitter to say how impressed they were with her victory because they never even heard of the word.
Specifically, marocain is "a type of dress fabric of ribbed crepe, made of silk or wool or both," according to the Oxford Dictionary.
Vinay will take home more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, and the rest of the world will take home some new vocabulary.
See some of the internet's confusion below.
Luckily some were kind enough to go the extra step and supply the definition