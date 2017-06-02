No One on the Internet Knows What the Winning National Spelling Bee Word Even Means

The winning word from Thursday's night's Scripps National Spelling Bee is all over social media.

After champion Ananya Vinay breezed through words like "zeaxanthin," "brabancon," "sceloporus" and other softball spelling challenges, she ended with "marocain."

What is it? The internet does not know.

It's a kind of fabric, which puzzled many who took to Twitter to say how impressed they were with her victory because they never even heard of the word.

Specifically, marocain is "a type of dress fabric of ribbed crepe, made of silk or wool or both," according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Vinay will take home more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, and the rest of the world will take home some new vocabulary.

See some of the internet's confusion below.

What does marocain mean? A 12 year old has shamed me with her intelligence 😏🙈 #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/BVvyfl5281 - Lauren Atkins (@blackcatbaby) June 2, 2017

What even is marocain? This 12-year-old just won the Scripps National Spelling Bee by spelling it correctly… https://t.co/jmzj4PGbnh - Will Wrobel (@willwphoto) June 2, 2017

I still don't know what 'marocain' means. - Allan M (@AllanM88) June 2, 2017

Ask her how I can shoehorn marocain into a dinner party conversation before everyone on twitter reads this. - Brad Vantageous (@BradVantageous) June 2, 2017

Did you know this one: MAROCAIN? #spellingbee Way to go Ananya! - Jennifer Elliott (@Sunriseanchor) June 2, 2017

I just sent an email with the word #marocain in it. Spell check did not recognize that word. #spellingbee #conspiracy - Chris Stover (@ChrisStover) June 2, 2017

I don't even know what marocain is. Good for her. - Matthew C Taylor (@mctaylo) June 2, 2017

Luckily some were kind enough to go the extra step and supply the definition

Definition of 'marocain': a ribbed crepe fabric used in women's clothing #spellingbee WINNER - Peter Sokolowski (@PeterSokolowski) June 2, 2017