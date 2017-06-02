The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Your Face or Fingerprint Could Replace Your Airplane Ticket

American Airlines passenger planes are seen on the tarmac at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, June 8, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

American Airlines passenger planes are seen on the tarmac at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, June 8, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) ROBYN BECK—AFP/Getty Images

1. Your face or your fingerprint could soon replace your airplane ticket.

By Hayley Tsukayama in the Washington Post

2. Thirty years ago, we could have kept the Paris Agreement. Partisanship has ruined good policy.

By Maggie Koerth-Baker in FiveThirtyEight

3. This is why nobody makes phone calls anymore, and why it’s ok to start.

By Kate Shellnutt in Vox

4. As Trump turns away from Europe, China sees an opportunity.

By Stephan Faris and Charles Lee in Politico Europe

5. The Supreme Court just made sure you control consumer goods you buy — not the manufacturer.

By Kyle Wiens in Wired

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.