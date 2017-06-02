Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Your Face or Fingerprint Could Replace Your Airplane Ticket

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Your face or your fingerprint could soon replace your airplane ticket.

By Hayley Tsukayama in the Washington Post

2. Thirty years ago, we could have kept the Paris Agreement. Partisanship has ruined good policy.

By Maggie Koerth-Baker in FiveThirtyEight

3. This is why nobody makes phone calls anymore, and why it’s ok to start.

By Kate Shellnutt in Vox

4. As Trump turns away from Europe, China sees an opportunity.

By Stephan Faris and Charles Lee in Politico Europe

5. The Supreme Court just made sure you control consumer goods you buy — not the manufacturer.

By Kyle Wiens in Wired

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME