Rihanna Was the Real Winner of Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the NBA Finals , but the real winner of the night was none other than noted basketball enthusiast, Rihanna .

The bad gal held court on the sidelines, where she effectively upstaged one of the biggest rivalries in the league, wrecked havoc on the hearts of sports commentators and heckled fans and players alike as only she could.

Fans should have known that this game would belong to Rihanna when the Anti singer caught the attention of ESPN commentator and former coach Jeff Van Gundy at the same time as a magnificent dunk by LeBron James. While Van Gundy's fellow analysts were talking about the play, all he could do was marvel that Rihanna had just walked by him.

'Rihanna just walked in front of me.' Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh - Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

But the fun didn't stop there. Rihanna, a longtime super fan of LeBron James , got into the spirit of the game by bowing to King James and then pettily dabbing on a Dubs fan.

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK - Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

It appears she took her investment in the competition between the Cavs and the Warriors very seriously by taunting the Warriors' Kevin Durant while he was making free throws. It looks like KD didn't really appreciate it.

Listen: Rihanna yells 'BRIIIIIICK!!!' at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 - Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Kevin Durant literally shot his shot for Rihanna pic.twitter.com/EX1PUaGXJM - justin lew block (@JBlock49) June 2, 2017

Even though her favorite King James didn't take home a win that night, one thing is certain: Rihanna is the real MVP.