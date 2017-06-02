Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionAll of These Newscasters Just Cannot Believe It's June
SportsThe Internet Is Losing It Over the Latest Athlete Meme: Steph Curry's Celebratory High Kicks
2017 NBA Finals - Game One
EducationParents Demand More From Penn State After Son's Hazing Death: 'The World is Watching'
Piazza family
Five Best IdeasYour Face or Fingerprint Could Replace Your Airplane Ticket
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES
Sports

Rihanna Was the Real Winner of Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Cady Lang
11:29 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the NBA Finals, but the real winner of the night was none other than noted basketball enthusiast, Rihanna.

The bad gal held court on the sidelines, where she effectively upstaged one of the biggest rivalries in the league, wrecked havoc on the hearts of sports commentators and heckled fans and players alike as only she could.

Fans should have known that this game would belong to Rihanna when the Anti singer caught the attention of ESPN commentator and former coach Jeff Van Gundy at the same time as a magnificent dunk by LeBron James. While Van Gundy's fellow analysts were talking about the play, all he could do was marvel that Rihanna had just walked by him.

But the fun didn't stop there. Rihanna, a longtime super fan of LeBron James, got into the spirit of the game by bowing to King James and then pettily dabbing on a Dubs fan.

It appears she took her investment in the competition between the Cavs and the Warriors very seriously by taunting the Warriors' Kevin Durant while he was making free throws. It looks like KD didn't really appreciate it.

Even though her favorite King James didn't take home a win that night, one thing is certain: Rihanna is the real MVP.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME