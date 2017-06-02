How President Trump Decided to Exit the Paris Agreement

In the end, there really wasn't much of a debate. President Trump had his mind set on pulling out of the Paris climate agreement since the campaign trail and no push by family, CEO or pope was going to sway his thinking, aides said after Trump made his thinking official Thursday. Citing some dubious statistics and and a commitment to the working class, Trump rejected the pleas of global leaders and climate advocates, saying he was elected to act in what he perceives to be the best interest of the American people, not the world. Whether his decision was the correct one will be clear enough in time, and the four-year withdrawal process ensures that the issue will be a central component of the next presidential election.

The White House maintains that Trump is serious about being open to renegotiating the agreement to make it fairer to the U.S., but officials can't point to any specific asks of the president. European leaders are making clear that there will be no renegotiation of the landmark agreement, and China is seeing an opportunity to step up to a global leadership role. Additionally, White House officials have been ducking on the president's personal beliefs on climate science for days.

Macron trolls Trump. Why Trump mistakenly called a shooting a terrorist attack. And Trump's love of drama.

Sound Off

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris" — The key sentence of President Donald Trump's speech announcing the Paris withdrawal

"Make Our Planet Great Again" — French President Emmanuel Macron speaking after President Trump announced the U.S. would begin withdrawing from the Paris climate accord

