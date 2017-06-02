Kellyanne Conway Declines to Say If President Trump Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway delivers a television interview outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on March 6, 2017.

One day after President Trump announced he's withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, counselor Kellyanne Conway dodged a question about whether he believes climate change is a hoax.

Asked directly by ABC whether the president still believes climate change is a hoax, Conway replied, "The president believes in a clean environment, clean air, clean water. He’s received awards as a businessman in that regard. He made very clear yesterday what he doesn’t believe, which is that the U.S. government should stay in an agreement that gives us too much of the financial burden."

In the past, Trump has repeatedly denied climate change, once saying it was "created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."