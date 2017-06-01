Politics
Search
Sign In
FranceFrench President Emmanuel Macron Trolls Donald Trump: 'Make Our Planet Great Again'
French President Emmanuel Macron receives Russian President Vladimir Putin in Versailles
energyDonald Trump Once Worried About Coal Miners Getting 'Black-Lung Disease' From 'Damn Mines’
President Donald Trump, coal jobs and climate change agreement
Exercise/FitnessCompression Tights Won’t Make You a Better Runner
Sport objects background TIME health stock
climate changePittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Hits Back at President Trump: 'We Will Follow the Guidelines of the Paris Agreement'
President Trump To Order Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
President Donald Trump announces his decision for the United States to pull out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Philippines

President Trump Called the Philippines Violence a Terror Attack. Local Police Say Otherwise

Abigail Abrams
6:41 PM ET

President Donald Trump on Thursday called the violence in the Philippines a “terror attack” shortly before police there said the shooting incident at a casino complex was likely the result of a robbery attempt.

The President’s comments came before his announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. “But is really pretty sad what is going on throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected.”

Minutes after Trump’s remarks about the Philippines, police on the ground contradicted him. The Philippine national police chief Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said the incident involved a lone gunman who may have been trying to rob gamblers at the resort in Manila, according to the Associated Press.

Dela Rosa said there was no indication of terrorism.

Trump, however, indicated otherwise to his audience. The President was briefed on the situation before entering the White House Rose Garden to make his remarks, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday. Trump was “going off initial reports,” Spicer said of the President’s reference to terrorism. “They briefed him that the media was reporting that ISIS was claiming responsibility.”

A Filipino operative for ISIS did take responsibility in the immediate aftermath of the attack, according to the AP, but police cast doubt on those links.

This is far from the first time Trump has made comments about an attack before full information was available. He is known for reacting quickly to incidents with claims of terrorism, often before authorities have determined a motive. Trump made similar comments last year before information was known about the EgyptAir flight MS804 and about the explosion in New York City last fall.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME