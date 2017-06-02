Newsfeed
Blue lace fabric texture
Blue lace fabric texture Amenohi—Getty Images/iStockphoto
viral

Over the RompHim? Try Pastel Men's Lace Shorts

Catherine Trautwein
11:47 AM ET

If the RompHim left you craving even more fashionable — and slightly flashier — alternatives to khakis this summer, look no further for inspiration than these new see-through lace shorts.

The new men's style meme came about after musician and rapper Cazwell asked Hoza Rodriguez, owner of Los Angeles menswear brand Hologram City, to design and style the video for his song "Loose Wrist," Rodriguez said.

"He had a vision of pastels, which we both were super into, and then he took a nap one day and was like, lace!" he wrote to TIME in an email, describing the ensuing outfit as having a preppy feel with a twist.

Though the sheer lace look was designed for Cazwell, Rodriguez confirms they're also be up for sale for those of us not planning to shoot any music videos in the near future, according to Rodriguez.

"People love them and people hate them, but that doesn't stop fashion," he said.

The shorts go on pre-sale June 2 at HologramCity.net.

