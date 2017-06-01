Smucker Foods Recalls Flour Over Possible E. Coli Contamination

Smucker Foods of Canada has recalled three brands of flour in the U.S. due to possible E. coli contamination .

The recall affects 20 lb. bags of Golden Temple, Swad and Maya brand flour, which were shipped from Canada to the U.S. The producer and distributor of the brands, Ardent Mills, was also responsible for the Robin Hood brand flour that was recalled in March due to 30 reported E. coli infections in Canada. The wheat used in Robin Hood flour is the same as the wheat in the newly recalled brands.

No cases of E. coli infections connected to the flour have been reported in the U.S., according to a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Smucker Foods urges consumers who have bought any of the affected products to throw them out immediately. E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea and dehydration. Most people who are infected recover, but the bacteria can be deadly.

Ardent Mills and Smucker Foods did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.