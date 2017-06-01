Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Paris Climate DealBarack Obama Responds to President Trump's Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
healthLIFE Shared This Remarkable Parkinson's Disease Story in 1959. A Lot Has Changed Since Then
Margaret Bourke-White's struggle with Parkinson's disease.
entertainment'Stan' Is Now an Officially Recognized Word in the Oxford English Dictionary So It's a Big Day for Eminem
Brittany Murphy And Eminem In '8 Mile'
LGBTQHate Is Not an American Value
Gay Pride and American flags
smucker-flour-recall
courtesy of the Food & Drug Admi
Food

Smucker Foods Recalls Flour Over Possible E. Coli Contamination

Elisa Kluger
5:15 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Smucker Foods of Canada has recalled three brands of flour in the U.S. due to possible E. coli contamination.

The recall affects 20 lb. bags of Golden Temple, Swad and Maya brand flour, which were shipped from Canada to the U.S. The producer and distributor of the brands, Ardent Mills, was also responsible for the Robin Hood brand flour that was recalled in March due to 30 reported E. coli infections in Canada. The wheat used in Robin Hood flour is the same as the wheat in the newly recalled brands.

No cases of E. coli infections connected to the flour have been reported in the U.S., according to a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Smucker Foods urges consumers who have bought any of the affected products to throw them out immediately. E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea and dehydration. Most people who are infected recover, but the bacteria can be deadly.

Ardent Mills and Smucker Foods did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME