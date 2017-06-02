15 Foods a Nutritionist Always Keeps in Her Fridge

Healthy eating is my foundation, and I like to think of a well-stocked fridge as pre-production for everyday life. Having the right mix of nutritious foods on hand helps me hit my daily target for veggies and fruit, and lets me throw together simple but balanced meals, so I don't ever have to rely on takeout.

To stock up for the week, I shop at multiple spots, including my local farmer's markets , Trader Joe's , Whole Foods , traditional supermarkets, and on amazon.com . I'd say I spend about $100 per week on groceries (some of the things I buy aren't pictured because I keep them in the pantry or freezer). But I rarely spend any money dining out. Below is a peek inside my fridge, and a list of my 15 essentials.

Keep in mind that I don't eat gluten , dairy, soy, red meat, processed carbs, and refined sugar. I have an autoimmune condition, and avoiding these things makes helps me feel healthier and happier. But you may want to add some of my staples to your own shopping list.

This article originally appeared on Health.com